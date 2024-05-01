Walsall bus service diverts after anti-social behaviour reported

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The number 37, which usually services the Queen Elizabeth Avenue line, was forced to divert due to anti-social behaviour on the line.

National Express West Midlands announced that the service will now divert in both directions, instead now travelling via Bentley Road North, Wolverhampton Road West, Churchill Road and Attlee Road.

National Express announced on X: "Due to anti-social behaviour around Queen Elizabeth Avenue 37 is diverted in both directions via Bentley Road North, Wolverhampton Road West, Churchill Road and Attlee Road. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

Emergency services have been approached for more information.