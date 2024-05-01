Two cars 'bashed up' in crash on Wolverhampton main road

The cars, understood to be a blue Volkswagen and a red Ford Focus, collided on the southbound/westbound carriageway of Penn Road, Upper Penn, at the junction with Church Hill outside the Rose and Crown pub.

A witness, driving by at around 8.45am, reported seeing two badly damaged cars, with one left in the middle of the junction.

"One was pretty badly bashed up," he said. "It had hit a lamppost outside the pub. There was another car that was equally banged up. One was blue.