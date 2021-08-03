LETTER: City has turned into Wild West

Wolverhampton City centre

Wolverhampton – ‘the city of culture’. Whoever in their right mind could suggest this proposal is totally beyond me. In fact anyone who reads the E&S must be thinking that April 1 has arrived early.

Stabbings every day, firearms now common in broad daylight, drugs freely available – they have made our city more like the Wild West than a city I was once very proud of. And, the truth is, if we continue to allow the goody goody do-gooders to continually curb our police and their methods, the situation will only become worse.

It was once a pleasure to visit Wolverhampton for a few pints and a dance or two, but that was some 50 years ago, but a time when Wolverhampton could be called a City of Culture.

Derek Bodley, Bilbrook

