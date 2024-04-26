Men accused of knifing teenager to death tried to buy guns the night before, court hears

Omari Lauder, 23, from Wolverhampton Street, Darlaston and 22-year-old Mpho Obi, from Strathfield Walk in Merry Hill, allegedly attacked their victim eight times with a Rambo-style zombie knife.

However, jurors at Wolverhampton Crown Court were shown text messages to and from Obi's phone asking an unknown person about acquiring a gun. Obi enquired about the availability of a silencer, a Glock and a range of other firearms, asking the price if buying or renting them before deciding they were too costly.

The prosecution enlisted the help of expert witness Francis O'Sei, an authority on gang culture, county lines operations and linguistics of the young.