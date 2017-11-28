How Tory Government can restore credibility with voters

As usual the Chancellor was throwing £billions around like sweeties, (money we haven’t got it must be said), in the time-honoured fashion of “robbing Peter to pay Paul”.

He gave the impression of trying to please certain sectors of the electorate at the expense of others, in what appeared to be a blatant attempt to steal Labour’s “Emperor’s new clothes” popularist policies, thereby appealing to those voters who jumped ship at their disastrous snap election.

However, he ignored his erstwhile loyal voters who sat on their hands rather than vote for their “dementia tax” at that election. Haven’t they learned anything? When they were forced to withdraw their proposals they said they would issue a ‘green paper’ to discuss, as a matter of urgency, the issue of long-term elderly welfare costs.

Instead of constantly denigrating the so-called baby-boomers generation, who it seems are responsible for everything, from hospital bed-blocking to rising house prices etc etc, the Government should be formulating a fully co-ordinated, fully costed, fair and sustainable system that gives comfort to the elderly instead of trying to worry them into an early grave.

I’m all for equality in life, but unfortunately hard work, perseverance, diligence and self-denial are not attributes that are equally demonstrated throughout modern society, and they should be rewarded not penalised.

Anyway, there’s no need for the aforementioned green paper; back in 2011 the Sir Andrew Dilnot inquiry, after intensive research, delivered its findings on elderly care costs to the coalition government who had commissioned it.

To their shame they ignored it and it cost them dearly. If this tenuous Conservative government want to restore their credibility with their core voters I suggest they recover the report from the “long grass”, blow the dust off it, and implement it!

AJ Willetts

Craven Arms