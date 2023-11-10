Metro services to temporarily halt on Remembrance weekend

West Midlands Metro has announced its services will fall silence on Saturday and Remembrance Sunday to allow staff and customers to observe a two-minute silence.

To further honour the fallen, the metro company will offer free travel for veterans and armed forces personnel who are commuting to Remembrance events over the weekend.

Sophie Allison, West Midlands Metro interim managing director, said: "As 11.00am approaches, all trams will come to a stop in a safe place, enabling customers to join us in paying tribute to all who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"To show our appreciation of the dedication and heroism shown by members of the armed services, past and present, we’re also offering free travel for veterans and serving army, navy and air force personnel attending Remembrance events over the weekend.

"Offering free travel is the least we can do to express our gratitude for all the sacrifices they have made to keep us safe."

To take advantage of the free travel offer, armed forces personnel, or those who have formerly served, will need to wear their uniform or medals, or show services ID.