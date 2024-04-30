Work to strengthen West Bromwich bridge over tram line 'progressing well'

Essential maintenance works began on the Dudley Street bridge on March 26.

Once completed, the bridge will be able to carry full highway traffic and the existing 18-tonne eight limit will be able to be removed.

It comes as work is underway to connect the existing Metro network with the new Brierley Hill line.

It has resulted in disruption to metro services, with no trams able to run between Wednesbury Great Western Street and Edgbaston Street during a previous stage of the works.

Sandwell Council, which is responsible for the reconstruction of the bridge, has now confirmed the project is "progressing well" and said some of the dates scheduled for work are no longer required.