You can buy a Wolverhampton to London train ticket for just £9 from today

A one-way ticket to London from Wolverhampton is one of 10 more journey opportunities in the West Midlands and Lake District have been added to the train operator’s wide range of Superfare tickets.

More than 50,000 customers have already snapped up bargains on the Liverpool, Birmingham, Manchester, Preston and Glasgow routes, with many opting for rail over other forms of transport as a result.

The Superfare ticket enables customers to book a journey for a specific date with the choice of morning, afternoon, or evening slots at a cheaper fare – with the exact time of travel being selected by the intercity operator.

With around 24 hours’ notice prior to the day of travel, Avanti West Coast will match customers to an empty seat on a quieter train and advise them of their reservation details and train’s departure time.

From today, customers from Rugby, Coventry, Nuneaton, Birmingham International and Wolverhampton can travel to London for £9.

Each week thousands of Superfare tickets are made available and from May 1 will be available to purchase much earlier, with bookings possible from eight weeks before travel to allow customers to plan even further ahead. Bookings must still be made at least seven days before travel.

Sarah Copley, commercial director at Avanti West Coast said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the response to Superfare. For those with flexibility around when they travel, it’s a great way to grab yourself a bargain and we’re delighted to extend the Superfare ticket benefits to more destinations.”