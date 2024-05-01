'I'm abroad now – but it was chaos getting here!' Passengers vent after three-hour airport hold-up

Hundreds of would-be holidaymakers were stalled by over three hours on Monday after a 'technical issue' with Birmingham Airport's security lanes.

The incident led to long queues and missed flights as hopeful passengers were made to stand for hours while they waited for airport staff to resolve the technical issue affecting security systems.

Images show grows of holiday makers forming at Birmingham Airport as the security gates are hit by 'technical issues'

Now, after late, delayed, or even missed flights, furious passengers have told of their upset after their holidays were almost ruined by the turn of events.

Michael Hardachre, 58, who was flying to Alicante, Spain, said: "It was horrendous, absolutely horrible. We have a villa in Sucina and we have never had this issue getting there.

"We had to stand for at least two hours, most likely three really. It was just horrible, waiting that long to get through security."

Many holidaymakers also took to social media to show their dismay at the long queues, blaming a lack of organisation to resolve the technical fault.

Roger Ruane, who was travelling to Turkey on a morning flight, said: "Absolute shambles at Birmingham Airport, queueing for almost an hour with zero communication from anyone about why we are being held up.

"Update.... No better upstairs."

Hundreds of passangers were left stranded as they waited around three hours to be let onto their planes

Scott Miller said on X: "Absolute shocking incompetence by the airport. They cannot process the number of passengers and yet after the security the airport is empty.

"Birmingham Airport is always poor but they've managed to take it a new low lever. Disaster. So many will miss their flights."

Joe Morris, who was flying on an early morning Ryanair flight, said: "After queueing for two hours at Birmingham Airport, I managed to get the staff to take me through security, only to miss my flight and for Ryanair to leave on time for once with a half empty plane."

Following the incident, a Birmingham Airport spokesperson said: "This morning we encountered a technical issue with our security lanes, which compounded the peak departure schedule and hindered our operation.

"We sincerely apologise to our customers for the level of service that they received. This is not what we aim to deliver here at Birmingham Airport."