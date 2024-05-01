Pub will be demolished to make way for supermarket

Dudley Council has granted permission for The Crown pub in Simms Lane, Netherton to be demolished to make way for a 4,000sq ft convenience store, and two smaller non-food shops.

The site will be accessed from Halton Street, which led to a number of objections from residents who said it would be better to access the site from Simms Lane.

Two objectors voiced concerns that they would no longer be able to park in Halton Street, while another voiced concerns about noise.