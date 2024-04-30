Work to fix burst water main damage set to go on for rest of week

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The entrance to The Crescent on the roundabout with Broadway North in the Chuckery area of Walsall has remained closed for two days after the water main burst, with crews working to ensure the water main was secure.

The incident on Sunday evening saw water flow rapidly down Broadway North, causing water to rise to knee height and leaving homes with cracked tiles, damaged utilities and muddy water all over the properties.

South Staffs Water has confirmed that the road would stay closed until 11.59pm on Friday, May 3 while the roadworks are completed, while also confirming that full water supply has been restored for the area.

A spokesman for South Staffs Water said: "The leak area has been identified and customers water supplies have been restored.

"Our team are being deployed to complete the repair, which will take up until 11.59pm on Friday, May 3."

Residents have been getting support from South Staffs Water after suffering flood damage

Residents living on Broadway North have said that while they have not received any help or communication from Walsall Council, they said that South Staffs Water had sent out crews to support residents and do a deep clean of their homes.

One resident, who asked not to be named, also provided news of the kittens who had gone missing during the flood, saying that while one had sadly died, the other four had survived and were safe and sound.

He said: "Things aren't entirely back to normal and we've not had any council support, but we've had some support from South Staffs Water, who have sent teams over to deep clean our houses and offer support.

"Also, we knew that the kittens were in the shed when the flood hit as the cat was meowing at the shed, so we went in and found the kittens, where although one had died, the other four were ok and are safe and sound with their mother."