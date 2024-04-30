Busy commuter railway remains closed day after tree fell onto electric wires
Trains services on a busy commuter line remain disrupted today after a tree fell on the line.
Cross City Line services between Lichfield Trent Valley and Birmingham New Street were stopped on Monday afternoon after a tree fell onto the overhead electric wires between Erdington and Chester Road.
Trains for the rest of the day were cancelled due to the line being blocked, and West Midlands Railway said on Tuesday morning that the line remained shut, with disruption expected to continue until 1pm.
The train operator said: "Trains services running through the area will be cancelled and services will be replaced by Rail Replacement.
"This has caused a complete closure of the line."
Rail replacement bus services are running between Lichfield Trent Valley and Sutton Coldfield, but people can also use any of the following bus routes:
