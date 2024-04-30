Busy commuter railway remains closed day after tree fell onto electric wires

Cross City Line services between Lichfield Trent Valley and Birmingham New Street were stopped on Monday afternoon after a tree fell onto the overhead electric wires between Erdington and Chester Road.

Trains for the rest of the day were cancelled due to the line being blocked, and West Midlands Railway said on Tuesday morning that the line remained shut, with disruption expected to continue until 1pm.

The train operator said: "Trains services running through the area will be cancelled and services will be replaced by Rail Replacement.

"This has caused a complete closure of the line."

Rail replacement bus services are running between Lichfield Trent Valley and Sutton Coldfield, but people can also use any of the following bus routes:

The tree which has caused disruption to trains between Birmingham and Lichfield

NX Bus 6 (Sutton): Sutton Coldfield - Four Oaks - Butlers Lane (nearby) - Walsall

NX Bus 10A: Lichfield Walsall

NX Bus 10: Birmingham University Selly Oak

NX Bus 10H: Birmingham University Selly Oak

NX Bus 10S: University Selly Oak

NX Bus 14: Birmingham and Duddeston

NX Bus X3: Birmingham - Aston - Gravelly Hill - Erdington - Chester Road - Wylde Green - Sutton Coldfield - Four Oaks - Butlers Lane - Blake Street Shenstone (nearby) Lichfield City

NX Bus X4: Birmingham to Sutton Coldfield (calling nearby all stations between Aston and Sutton Coldfield)

NX Bus X5 Birmingham to Four Oaks (calling nearby all stations between Aston and Four Oaks)

NX Bus X14: Gravelly Hill - Sutton Coldfield

NX Bus 18: Kings Norton - Northfield

NX Bus 45: Birmingham - Bournville - Longbridge

NX Bus 47: Birmingham - Bournville - Longbridge

NX Bus 48: University - Northfield - Longbridge (nearby)

NX Bus 49: Shirley Railway Station - Kings Norton - Longbridge - Northfield (nearby)

NX Bus 61: Northfield Selly Oak Birmingham

NX Bus 63: Selly Oak - Bournville - Kings Norton - Northfield Longbridge

NX Bus 65: Birmingham Aston

NX Bus 66: Birmingham Erdington

NX Bus 67: Birmingham Aston

NX Bus 80/80A: Birmingham - Five Ways

NX Bus 907: Birmingham Sutton Coldfield

NX Bus X20: Birmingham - University - Selly Oak - Northfield - Longbridge

NX Bus X21: Birmingham - University - Selly Oak

NX Bus X22: Birmingham University