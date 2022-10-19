Minimum Metro strike disruption but Unite raise skeleton crew safety concerns

The Metro is running during industrial action

However, Unite claim Metro is running a skeleton staff without a conductor which has safety implications for the remaining 51 strike days.

West Midlands Metro posted an update on its website on Tuesday evening.

The post said: "On the impending strike days, we continue to do everything possible to operate the very best service that we can.

"Although we have been able to minimise the impact on the majority of journeys, it has been necessary to make some changes to our usual service on the following days Thursday, Monday, October 24 and Wednesday, October 26 from 07:30am until 6pm - trams will operate up to every 15 minutes between Wolverhampton St George’s and Bull Street only and there will be no services between Bull Street and Edgbaston Village."

On Saturday, October 22 and Saturday, October 29, from 08:30am until 5pm trams will operate up to every 15 minutes between Wolverhampton St George’s and Bull Street only. There will be no services between Bull Street and Edgbaston Village

"Some earlier and later trams will be available on parts of the route as trams leave and return to the depot at Wednesbury Parkway. Customers are advised to check the timetable for full details. We are sorry for the inconvenience that these changes will have on our customers travel arrangements."

Unite, whose 174 members are striking for higher pay complaining they are some of the lowest paid transport workers in the UK.

Unite warned West Midlands Metro running a skeleton service during the strike has "safety implications for the workers and passengers".

A Unite post on its website said: "Trams are being operated by supervisors, trainers and some control staff, who have received only rudimentary or refresher training on driving the metro service. Unite understands that the service will operate without conductors, which the union also says raises safety concerns."

The official Unite picket line at Great Western Street, Wednesbury

Unite regional officer Sulinder Singh said: "Unite has serious safety concerns about the skeleton service that West Midlands Metro is intending to operate as conductors play a key role ensuring the welfare of passengers.

"Rather than attempting to operate a second rate service, West Midlands Metro should be tabling a pay increase which meets our members’ expectations."

The 53 day of industrial action will continue until Saturday, January 5, 2023 and include Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Our members are no longer prepared to accept substandard wages for the challenging work they undertake to keep Birmingham and the Black Country moving.