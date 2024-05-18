Road closures due for £200,000 work on busy Codsall road – starting next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The works will begin on Monday and will take place on Elliotts Lane, from Yew Tree Gardens to the roundabout on Watery Lane, and at the junction of Bilbrook Road.

It will include the reconstruction and resurfacing of the lane, along with repairs to the tactile crossings, kerbs and ironworks as required, as well as the clearing away of vegetation from footpaths.

From May 20 to May 24, initial works will be carried out and temporary traffic lights will be in place from 9am to 3pm.

Elliotts Lane will then be closed from May 28 until June 1 between 7.30am and 7.30pm for reconstruction, and on June 2 from 7.30am to 10pm for resurfacing.

Between June 3 and June 4, temporary traffic lights will be in use from 9am to 3pm while highways crews paint new road marking.

A signed diversion will be in place during the closures with assistance on hand for people who want to access residential properties and businesses.

The work is being carried out by Staffordshire County Council and is part of a wider, £50 million investment in the county's roads over the next three years.

Mark Deaville, cabinet member for strategic highways at the local authority, said: "We know that good roads are essential for people and for our local economy, which is why we are investing more than £50m in highways over the next three years.

“Elliotts Lane is a busy road that links Watery Lane and Wolverhampton Road that are heavily trafficked, which takes its toll.

“Crews will be doing their best to keep disruption to a minimum, which will include carrying out some of the works during the May half-term holiday when less traffic is expected.

“I’m sure people will notice a real difference and I would like to thank people in advance for their patience while this vital work takes place.”

For more information, visit the Staffordshire County Council website.