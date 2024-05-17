'Get there three hours before if you want food and a drink' – Fuming airline passengers queue outside entrance to Birmingham Airport

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The hold-ups are happening because of work currently being carried out to build a "more streamlined" security area, but the firm did warn customers on its site that delays could affect passengers until they're complete.

Today, customers have been seen queuing up outside the building - in a move that prompted an explanation to be released from the firm's bosses, confirming the outside queuing plan was decided due to the sunny weather.

Multiple people have piped up on delays they're facing, with one social media user stating if any soon-to-be tanned passengers want time to eat before flying they should arrive three hours early.

Posting on Facebook earlier today, Claire Hyland Cook, said: "Travelling from Birmingham Airport, get there three hours before if you want food and a drink..."

Other angry customers have vented their rage online, with one person calling it an 'embarrassment' to Birmingham.

Birmingham Airport is undergoing works to create a more efficient system for getting passengers through security

Writing on Facebook, Andy Keogh, said: "It’s an embarrassment to Birmingham that airport. These smart check-ins are useless, they take far more time than a professional just doing it.

"You still have to queue to drop bag off anyway and the security is the slowest anywhere. The meet and greet car parking is so far it’s like walking from Chelmsley Wood after dropping the car off.

"I won’t fly from there now, would prefer Manchester Heathrow or East Midlands."

Karen Deamer said: "Nothing changed then, we nearly missed our flight in January. Not even holiday season then."

Ashok Bangar said: "I recently went on holiday with three children and it was the worst experience from all the holiday was security at Birmingham Airport. "

Long queues have been reported at airports across the UK in recent weeks, including at Heathrow, Manchester and Stansted.

This has been blamed on a number of factors, including the time it takes for new ground staff to pass security clearance, staff sickness, a lack of Border Force officials and the spike in demand for travel following the end of the UK's coronavirus restrictions.

On the firm's site, it has written that while works continued they could affect customers 'from time to time'.

It reads: "Birmingham Airport is currently building for its future by building a new security search area that will be streamlined, speedier and simpler.

"Whilst we are undergoing this construction phase, our upstairs queuing area has been taken out of action and customers queue downstairs. This is the new normal, as we construct our new security area.

"This transition is at times confusing for our customers with queuing and walking routes changing, however our colleagues are around for any help and assistance. We apologise to our customers for the impact this transition may have from time to time."

A Birmingham Airport spokesperson said: “Due to our on-going constructions works to build our new security search area customers will find themselves queuing in unfamiliar areas.

"With the sunny morning we experienced today, we took the decision to queue our customers outside to ease congestion around the construction works. Whilst this looks unusual to our customers, and for this we apologise, we do make operational decisions daily to ensure the flow of customers through security.”