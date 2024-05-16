Express & Star
'This huge pothole and mad diversion down narrow lanes are leaving older drivers terrified'

A 'huge' pothole in a village has been causing havoc for residents for more than a week - while a council and water company investigate whose responsibility it is.

By Daniel Walton
Published
The pothole in the middle of Six Ashes Road and at the centre of a dispute

Residents of Six Ashes Road, in Bobbington, between Wombourne and Six Ashes, have called for action over a large pothole which they say "has caused havoc" in the area.

The pothole, which appeared on the road last Tuesday, May 7, has necessitated a diversion down a number of narrow single-track roads.

Residents have now asked for action to be taken over the pothole, with Matt Shaw, a co-director of The Red Lion Inn, a restaurant, bar and hotel on the road, blaming the pothole for major issues for drivers.

Mr Shaw, from Bridgnorth in Shropshire, said: "It's been causing havoc on the road, to be honest. It has been a real problem for the residents. Especially the older drivers who might not feel like driving on a road that's only wide enough for a single car.

The pothole appeared last week and sits next to a BT manhole
