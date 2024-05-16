'This huge pothole and mad diversion down narrow lanes are leaving older drivers terrified'

Residents of Six Ashes Road, in Bobbington, between Wombourne and Six Ashes, have called for action over a large pothole which they say "has caused havoc" in the area.

The pothole, which appeared on the road last Tuesday, May 7, has necessitated a diversion down a number of narrow single-track roads.

Residents have now asked for action to be taken over the pothole, with Matt Shaw, a co-director of The Red Lion Inn, a restaurant, bar and hotel on the road, blaming the pothole for major issues for drivers.

Mr Shaw, from Bridgnorth in Shropshire, said: "It's been causing havoc on the road, to be honest. It has been a real problem for the residents. Especially the older drivers who might not feel like driving on a road that's only wide enough for a single car.