'This huge pothole and mad diversion down narrow lanes are leaving older drivers terrified'
A 'huge' pothole in a village has been causing havoc for residents for more than a week - while a council and water company investigate whose responsibility it is.
Residents of Six Ashes Road, in Bobbington, between Wombourne and Six Ashes, have called for action over a large pothole which they say "has caused havoc" in the area.
The pothole, which appeared on the road last Tuesday, May 7, has necessitated a diversion down a number of narrow single-track roads.
Residents have now asked for action to be taken over the pothole, with Matt Shaw, a co-director of The Red Lion Inn, a restaurant, bar and hotel on the road, blaming the pothole for major issues for drivers.
Mr Shaw, from Bridgnorth in Shropshire, said: "It's been causing havoc on the road, to be honest. It has been a real problem for the residents. Especially the older drivers who might not feel like driving on a road that's only wide enough for a single car.