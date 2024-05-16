20 most popular destinations from Birmingham Airport revealed - is your favourite on the list?
If you're flying out from Birmingham Airport this year, there's a good chance you'll be going to one of these 20 destinations.
The UK Civil Aviation Authority has shown the busiest routes at the end of the 2022/23 travel year.
While some familiar destinations are on the list, there are others which are perhaps less obvious but have enjoyed an increase in travellers.
Here's the full list:
Dublin - 803,506 passengers handled (up 19.4 per cent year-on-year)
Dubai-International - 591,856 (up 23 per cent)
Amsterdam - 516,848 (up 19.8 per cent)
Palma de Mallorca - 401,359 (up 12.2 per cent)
Tenerife-South - 387,997 (up 11.2 per cent)
Belfast-International (350,308 (up 10.7 per cent)
Alicante - 343,218 (up 3.9 per cent)
Malaga - 304,500 (up 3.6 per cent)
Antalya - 281,322 (up 10.6 per cent)
Faro - 268,332 (up 5.5 per cent)
Barcelona - 248,346 (up 23.3 per cent)
Paris-Charles de Gaulle - 246,852 (up 22.2 per cent)
Lanzarote - 244,530 (up 8.8 per cent)
Frankfurt - 241,224 (up 22.4 per cent)
Edinburgh - 214,327 (up 25 per cent)
Dalaman - 204,572 (up 32.7 per cent)
Istanbul - 201,960 (up 24.8 per cent)
Gran Canaria - 176,559 (up 12.3 per cent)
Bucharest-Otopeni - 167,887 (up 15 per cent)
Glasgow - 163,724 (up 10.8 per cent)