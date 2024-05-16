Express & Star
Woman airlifted in critical condition after reports she fell from motorhome on the A5

The ambulance service says a woman was airlifted in a 'critical condition' after reports she fell from a motorhome on the A5.

The scene at Preston Island earlier this morning.

The A5 was initially closed in both directions from the Preston Island in Shrewsbury, to Junction 7 of the M54, for Wellington, in the wake of the incident, at around 9.35am.

The westbound carriageway was re-opened by midday, with the eastbound carriageway cleared and open as usual a couple of hours later.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said that a woman had been seriously injured in the incident, and was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

The M54 has been deserted after it was closed due to a crash at Shrewsbury.
