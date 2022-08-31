Major delays on M6 after car fire spread to 'passenger compartment'

Three fire engines attended the incident.

According to West Midlands Roads, the incident occurred northbound between junctions 7 and 8, initially causing 45 minute delays and tailbacks to junction 6.

West Midlands Fire Service sent several fire engines to the incident, which was also attended by the police.

A fire service spokesman told Express & Star that "the fire started in a four-door car on the hard shoulder."

The blaze began in the "engine compartment but spread to the passenger compartment" leaving half of the vehicle destroyed.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and hoses to extinguish the fire and there have been no reports of any casualties.

As of 3:49pm there was still heavy traffic on the M6, with National Highways:West Midlands Tweeting: "1 lane (of 4) remains closed on the #M6 northbound in the #WestMidlands within J8 (#Birmingham) due to a vehicle fire.

"The vehicle has been recovered, and our contractors are now assessing road surface damage.