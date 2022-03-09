Cheapest Black Country petrol stations as fuel prices rocket

Fuel prices are continuing to increase

Vehicle owners are being warned that the cost for petrol and diesel will drastically increase, as UK sanctions expect the import of all Russian oil and oil products to be phased out by the end of the year.

The RAC Foundation has warned petrol prices could rise to £1.60 a litre this week in the UK and £1.65 soon after, with some areas already exceeding it.

On Tuesday, figures from data firm Experian Catalist showed the average cost of diesel per litre reached a record 165.2p, up 3pm from Monday. The RAC said the jump was the largest on records dating back to the year 2000.

Meanwhile, the average price of a litre of petrol increased from 156.4p on Monday to 158.2p on Tuesday.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “The cost of a filling a 55-litre family car with petrol is now £87 – £7 more than it was at the start of the year.

“Diesel drivers are even worse off, with a tank now costing more than £90 for the first time ever – £8 more than in early January.

“Wholesale fuel prices have already risen dramatically this week, so more pump price increases in the coming days are inevitable.

“Petrol is now certain to top an average of £1.60 a litre this week, while diesel will progress very quickly towards £1.70."

Fuel prices at forecourts across the Black Country and Staffordshire have varied wildly in recent days. See below for the lowest and most expensive prices recorded on Wednesday, according to petrolprices.com

Cheapest places to fill up

Sainsbury's Oldbury: unleaded - 143.9p, diesel - 152.9p

Sainsbury's Blackheath: unleaded - 143.9p, diesel - 149.9p

Tesco Cradley Heath: unleaded - 144.9p, diesel - 152.9p

Sainsbury's Reedswood: unleaded - 146.9p, diesel - 151.9p

Walsall Shelfield Service Station: unleaded - 148.8p, diesel 160.8p

BP Great Bridge Street: unleaded - 148.9p, diesel - 152.9p

Esso RSS Bilston: unleaded - 148.9p, diesel - 153.9p

Morrisons Trouse Lane, Wednesbury: unleaded - 149.0, diesel - 158.0

Morrisons Willenhall: unleaded - 149.7, diesel - 155.7

Esso Walsall Road: Petrol 149.9p, diesel 163.9p

Most expensive petrol stations

Texaco Willenhall: unleaded - 173.9p, diesel - 193.9p

Texaco Bewdley: unleaded - 169.9p, diesel - 185.9p

BP Stafford Road: unleaded - 167.9p, diesel - 171.9p