Big delays as overturned lorry closes roundabout

The scene of the incident: Photo: National Highways West Midlands.

The incident occurred on Swinfen Island, near Lichfield, on Thursday morning, causing a large diesel spill and damaging a lamp column and barrier.

Drivers were being urged to take alternative routes as it was expected the roundabout would be closed for a 'few more hours'.

The slip roads from the A5148 north, the A5206 outbound from Marsh Lane and the entry on to the A38 north from the roundabout were also closed as clean-up work continued.