Big delays as overturned lorry closes roundabout

By Nathan RoweLichfieldTransportPublished:

A major roundabout in the West Midlands has been closed due to an overturned lorry.

The scene of the incident: Photo: National Highways West Midlands.
The incident occurred on Swinfen Island, near Lichfield, on Thursday morning, causing a large diesel spill and damaging a lamp column and barrier.

Drivers were being urged to take alternative routes as it was expected the roundabout would be closed for a 'few more hours'.

The slip roads from the A5148 north, the A5206 outbound from Marsh Lane and the entry on to the A38 north from the roundabout were also closed as clean-up work continued.

Delays were expected on the A5, Weeford to Wall island, both ways; the A38, Bassett pole island to Fradley Park, the A5127 Birmingham Rd, from Wall island to Lichfield and Cappers lane, A38 to Lichfield town centre.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

