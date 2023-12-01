Police appealing for help after spate of burglaries in Kidderminster

The first happened at around 9.50pm on Monday when two men smashed one of the glass panels to the front doors of Just for Pets on New Road and the Guide Dogs donation box was taken.

Their identity is unknown due to their faces being covered.

On Tuesday around 2.20am, two men wearing dark clothing forced entry to Stop 4 tyres on Tram Street using large concrete slabs and unsuccessfully attempted to remove the safe. They fled the scene on mountain bikes in the direction of a walkway which leads to Park Lane.

Then, between the hours of 9pm last night and 7am this morning, suspects broke into Geek Retreat on Worcester Street in Kidderminster and items from the store were taken including the till tray.

Officers investigating the burglaries would like to speak to anybody who may have any information which would help with enquiries. They can call 101 using extension 7732011.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk