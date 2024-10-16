Three charged in connection with Kidderminster Tesco 'burglary'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Liam Hadlington, 31, of Locarno Road, Tipton, and Brandon Webb, 51, of Gate Street, aloso Tipton were in a group of three charged with burglary and theft following an incident at Tesco Express, in Stourport Road, in Kidderminster on Sunday.