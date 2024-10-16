Express & Star
Three charged in connection with Kidderminster Tesco 'burglary'

Two men from Tipton have been charged in connection with an alleged burglary where 200 tobacco goods were being snatched.

By Deborah Hardiman
Published
Last updated

Liam Hadlington, 31, of Locarno Road, Tipton, and Brandon Webb, 51, of Gate Street, aloso Tipton were in a group of three charged with burglary and theft following an incident at Tesco Express, in Stourport Road, in Kidderminster on Sunday.

