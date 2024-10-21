Five people arrested after man stabbed outside Kidderminster pizza shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police were called to reports of an assault in Pizza Lounge on Dudley Street at around 6.10pm on Saturday.

Upon arrival, they discovered a man had been stabbed outside the takeaway.

The 28-year-old was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.

The man was stabbed outside Pizza Lounge takeaway in Kidderminster. Photo: Google

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, West Mercia Police said four men, aged 18, 34, 35 and 37 had been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

A spokesman for the force confirmed on Monday morning they had all since been released on bail.

He added that a fifth man, aged 29, had been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

Det Ch Insp, Emma Whitworth at West Mercia Police, said: “I would firstly like to reassure the local community that we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no wider threat.

"I know a headline such as this can be extremely alarming but please be assured a thorough investigation is now on going.

"Acts of such violence are not welcome in our communities, and I ask that people who may have seen the incident happen or have any information that would help with our investigation to please come forward."

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact Detective Constable Gemma Lucas by emailing gemma.lucas@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07973 983441.

Alternatively, people can speak anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.