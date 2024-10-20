Flood warnings for Wolverhampton, Kidderminster as Storm Ashley hits the West Midlands - see latest Met Office forecast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Commuters are being warned to check ahead of travelling as Storm Ashley continues to batter the UK with heavy rainfall and heavy winds.

The Environment Agency has put flood warnings in place for much of the West Midlands, with Wolverhampton, Telford and Kidderminster seeing amber and red alerts for flooding.

In Wolverhampton there are two flood alerts where flooding is possible for the River Sow and River Penk along with one for the River Worfe.

In Telford there is one flood warning where flooding is expected for the River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

There are also four flood alerts for the River Brook and Cound Brook, River Severn, Rover Worfe and Tern and Perry Catchments.

In Kidderminster there are four flood warnings for the River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley; River Severn at Larford, Riverlands and Holt Fleet; River Severn at Wribbenhall, Bewdley; River Severn Sandy Lane and Severnside, Stourport.

There are also three flood alerts where flooding is possible at Lower Teme, River Severn in Shropshire adn River Severn in Worcestershire.

'Sporadic showers'

The Met Officer has predicted sporadic showers for much of the day, with spells of brighter sunshine later on.

Heavier winds are expected to remain throughout the day, especially in the west, with a risk of gale-force winds at times.

On the Met Office website, the weather watchdog said: "Rather wet this morning, with a band of rain spreading steadily eastwards. Occasional heavy spells for a time, before turning brighter, with scattered showers developing this afternoon.

"Windy, especially in the west, with a risk of gales at times. Maximum temperature 16 °C."

Predictions for the night show a much steadier night, with winds 'gradually decreasing' by the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The group continued: "Any remaining showers clearing to the east, leaving a dry and more settled night. Still rather breezy at first, though winds gradually decreased by the early hours of tomorrow morning. Minimum temperature 10 °C."

The unsettled weather is expected to continue throughout the week, with Monday seeing a slightly drier spell before turning to scattered showers and high winds developing throughout the day.

The bad weather comes as an amber alert is put in place for much of the UK due to Storm Ashley, with Met Office Meteorologist, Steven Willington, saying there could be disruptions due to the negative weather.

Mr Willington said: "We could see disruption today and tomorrow, particularly across parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Northern England and West Wales, due to the very strong winds and heavy rain associated with Storm Ashley.

"In addition, the strong winds will coincide with high spring tides, which brings the risk of flooding, especially around the coasts of northern and western Scotland and the northern Irish Sea."

For more information on the storm, and to stay up to date with the flood warnings, visit the Met Office website.