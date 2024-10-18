AGA Shop Kidderminster marks 30th anniversary

To celebrate three decades of success, the AGA Shop Kidderminster will host a week of special 30th birthday events from 28th October to 2nd November filled with festivities including exclusive offers on appliances and the chance to win a highly sought-after AGA gas stove.

Customers are invited to enjoy complimentary drinks and cakes in-store, adding to the celebratory atmosphere. The events are not only a thank you to the loyal customers who have supported the shop over the years but also a celebration of its enduring presence at 44 Mill Street.

Its success can be attributed to its knowledgeable and experienced team, whose AGA expertise has earned them a loyal following. Led by shop manager Roger Owen, the team includes sales advisors Katie Harris and Linda Andrew.

Their deep product knowledge and dedication to customer satisfaction have been key to the store’s long-term success.

As part of the 30th anniversary celebrations, the AGA Shop Kidderminster is also hosting an AGA cooker demonstration on Thursday, 31st October, when customers will be able to see the new AGA eR7i in action and discover its versatility.

“We are incredibly proud to have been a part of the Kidderminster community for 30 years,” said store manager Roger Owen. “While many high street stores have come and gone, we’ve remained committed to offering the highest level of service and expertise, and we couldn’t have done it without the support of our loyal customers.”

Event details:

Monday, 28 October – in-store baking from 10am-3pm

Wednesday, 30 October to Friday, 1 November – coffee and cake open days

Saturday, 2 November – AGA Bonfire Night ideas from 10am-3pm

Plus a prize draw and AGA gift to every visitor (while stocks last).

By Tim James - Contributor