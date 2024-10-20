A friendly country pub run by two sisters and with the family at its heart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

One pub which bucks that trend and gladly opens its doors to people young and old is the Robin Hood in Drayton, a small hamlet set between Stourbridge and Kidderminster in the Worcestershire countryside.

The family-run pub prides itself on offering its guests a place to unwind and relax with a drink and a home-cooked, fresh meal.

Set in white brickwork, the pub looks unassuming on the outside, with only the pub sign on Drayton Road giving an indication of where it is, but a step inside reveals a warming and comfortable lounge and bar area, as well as a small and traditional restaurant at the back.

It's currently owned and run as a freehold by sisters Shirley and Debbie Bowdley-Smith, with Debbie saying that the pub had a lot of history, having been part of the community since 1825 and had served numerous purposes over the years.

Unassuming on the outside, the Robin Hood opens up to become a proper pub

She said: "It's coming up to 200 years open next year and one of the things I've learned about the history is that the cellar used to be where they kept a lot of the prisoners before they were hung and was called Hangman's Gate.

"Since then, it's changed over time and become a pub which has lovely traditional windows of Robin Hood and Friar Tuck and used to be right at the heart of the village, hosting village dances because of the farmland around here.