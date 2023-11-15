Santa fun run to return to Kidderminster park next month in aid of hospice

The KEMP Santa fun run, in aid of the Wyre Forest Hospice, takes place on Sunday, December 3 at Brinton Park, Kidderminster.

Entrants can sign up to join the fun and choose from a timed 10k, a 5k fun run or a 1k kids Santa dash.

Four-legged friends can also be a part of the fun at the brand new 1k doggy dash.

The popular event, attracting hundreds of runners in Santa suits and festive outfits, will once again be hosted by local radio presenter Dicky Dodd.

Vicki Wootton-Champion, KEMP community and events fundraiser, said: “We can’t wait to hold our Santa fun run again. The festive atmosphere is always something we look forward to and it’s so much fun to see everyone getting into the spirit of the season.”

The annual Santa fun run is an important event in the calendar for KEMP Hospice each year.

Vicki said: “This is one of our flagship events and each year helps us to raise vital funds we need to continue to provide our care and support services.

"We never charge for our care, so the funds raised through sponsorship by those taking part, contributes towards the £1.5 million we need to raise each year to ensure we can continue to be there for the Wyre Forest community.”

Once again people can choose to register with or without a Santa suit, giving the option to choose their own festive fun run outfit if they prefer.

Vicki said: “We want to give everyone the option to register with or without a Santa suit again as we know from last year some people have their own fancy dress outfits.

"We also have several Christmas jumpers available in our shops so participants can support KEMP even further if they buy from one of our retail shops.”

Register online at kemphospice.org.uk/santa-fun-run or call KEMP hospice fundraising on 01562 756066.

The Santa fun run is sponsored by Talbots Law, Kidderminster and Trueline Products.