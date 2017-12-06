Two suffer serious injuries in Kidderminster crash

The crash involving two cars took place at 11.30am today in Worcester Road, Shenstone.

A passenger from one of the cars was also taken to hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman, said: “The driver of one car, a woman in her 50s, sustained suspected serious injuries to her chest, pelvis and abdomen. She was given advanced pain relief before the team of ambulance staff worked carefully to immobilise her with a neck collar, spinal board and pelvic binder to stabilise her injuries.

"The woman was then taken by land ambulance on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.

“The driver of the second car, a woman in her 40s, also suffered multiple serious injuries which required advanced trauma care. Ambulance staff administered pain relief to help ease her discomfort before working carefully to immobilise her before she was alerted by land ambulance to the same major trauma centre.

“The third woman, a passenger from one of the cars, suffered less serious injuries but still required further assessment at Worcestershire Royal Hospital.”

A Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham had attended the scene.