'Unexplained death' of man in his 30s in Wolverhampton being probed by police

The man was found at an address in Thorneycroft Lane, Wednesfield, at around 5.15pm on Tuesday.

Sadly, nothing could be done to save him and police are now investigating his death, which is so far being treated as unexplained.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police told the Express & Star: "An initial post mortem has proven inconclusive and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.