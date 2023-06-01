'Unexplained death' of man in his 30s in Wolverhampton being probed by police

A man in his 30s has been found dead at an address in Wolverhampton.

The man was found at an address on Thorneycroft Lane, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google.
The man was found at an address in Thorneycroft Lane, Wednesfield, at around 5.15pm on Tuesday.

Sadly, nothing could be done to save him and police are now investigating his death, which is so far being treated as unexplained.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police told the Express & Star: "An initial post mortem has proven inconclusive and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

"Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote log 3512 of 30 May."

