Emergency unit at new Wolverhampton hospital is named in memory of dedicated worker

Shaw Ward at the males-only Cygnet Hospital Wolverhampton has been named in honour of Brian Shaw, a former Cygnet employee who died suddenly in 2019 from a heart attack.

Mr Shaw was an invaluable part of the service's maintenance team based at the privately-operated Cygnet Sedgley House and Cygnet Sedgley Lodge, in Woodcross Street, in Bilston.

The new Wolverhampton Cygnet Hospital in Wednesfield

When Cygnet's new £10 million 17-bed male emergency unit, in Wolverhampton Road, Wednesfield, was officially opened in June, it was revealed that a ward there was being named in his memory as he had made such a big impression on staff and patients alike.

Brian and Josephine on their wedding day in 1973

His proud daughter Mandy Hargrave said: "Dad celebrated his 65th birthday on May 18, 2019 and then three days later our hearts were broken and torn as he suddenly passed away from a heart attack.

"Our lives changed... unfortunately we had also lost mum a few years after. Dad worked for Cygnet at the end of his career for about two years as a maintenance man.

"He really loved it there and fitted in really well. The company were amazing when dad passed, so caring and generous to us as a family. He definitely made an impression on them and the service users.

"Five years after dad's passing the company asked us if they could name a new male health hospital in his memory. Once again they showed us what a wonderful caring company they really are."

A family statement said: "We would like to say a huge thank you to Cygnet for their thoughtfulness. As a family we greatly appreciate this and feel honoured and overwhelmed by the demonstration of kindness and for remembering our wonderful dad.

The family

“Naming a ward after him shows the recognition and appreciation Cygnet had for dad. We hope the new hospitals will benefit and help all those that will access the service in the future.

“It is such a great feeling knowing our dad's legacy will live on."

Mr Shaw, a self-employed painter and decorator, grew up in the Lanesfield area of Bilston and was the only child of Sam and Ida Shaw. He married his wife Josephine nee Mcnulty in November 1973.

The couple have been survived by three children Tina, Mandy and Lee, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Cygnet Hospital and the females-only Cygnet Hospital Oldbury, in Salop Drive, Bristnall Fields, provide acute and psychiatric intensive care units for adults. Both offer rapid access to mental health services to ensure patients are moved to the most appropriate place for them.