Cause of rubbish fire extinguished by residents at Wednesfield tower block revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Three fire engines crewed by 15 firefighters rushed to the blaze on Plym Close in the Wednesfield area shortly before 12.55pm on Sunday.

On arrival, they found a fire involving rubbish which had been disposed of on the 14th floor landing area of the 20-storey building.

The blaze broke out at a 20-storey building in Plym Close, Wednesfield. Photo: Google

Residents of a nearby flat had successfully extinguished the flames before the arrival of fire crews.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "This was an accidental fire involving a small amount of rubbish.

"Crews confirmed the fire was out and liaised with all residents on the 14th floor. We left this incident at 2.01pm."