Man, 19, charged with more than 25 burglaries across the Black Country

Officers arrested a man at an address in Park Village in Wolverhampton, yesterday afternoon on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Kyle Goodwin, 19, was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, including 22 break-ins - 18 in the Tettenhall and Wednesfield area of Wolverhampton and four in Willenhall, Walsall.

The 19-year-old was further charged with conspiracy to commit the theft of five vehicles in Wolverhampton and one in Walsall, and with a robbery in Wolverhampton when a vehicle was allegedly taken.

All the offences are alleged to have been committed between August 21 and October 14.

Goodwin remains in police custody in police custody and is due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday.