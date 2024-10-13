Fire crews called to rubbish blaze at Wolverhampton tower block

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Three fire crews from Fallings Park, Wolverhampton and Willenhall were called out to tackle the fire in Wednesfield on Sunday afternoon.

Posting on its X account,West Midlands Fire Service said the crews arrived at Plym Close to deal with a 'small amount' of rubbish that had caught fire at around 1pm.

The incident was resolved in just over one hour, with fire crews leaving the scene at around 2pm once the area was safe for residents.

The original post read: "There have been three fire engines at a block of flats in Wednesfield dealing with a small amount of rubbish on fire.

"Please be aware we set up our fire equipment to be prepared for any incident in high rise buildings."

A spokesperson from West Midlands Fire Service, said: "Crews arrived at the location just before 1pm and had left the scene by 2pm."