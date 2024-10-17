Watch: The Black Country cafes, restaurant, pub and takeaways our readers say they love

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The region is full of many fine cafes, restaurants, pubs and takeaways, dotted about high streets, residential areas, country lanes, hidden turns and major roads.

Our readers have named their favourite places to eat and drink

These places provide smells and tastes to stimulate the senses, provide a good meal and a refreshing hot or cold drink and also provide a warm welcome and a feeling of community.

As part of National World's Food and Drink Month in September, the Express & Star asked its readers to name their favourite places across the region.

These can be the standard of the food and drink the place provides, the feeling once inside, the way the staff interact with customers or just a feeling that you feel comfortable, warm and happy when visiting that place.

From the social media poll we conducted, the public have spoken and have named the following places as their places of choice:

Cafe - Brunch at Blondies

The cafe in Willenhall has been a haven for people wanting something fresh, home-cooked with quality ingredients and with a warm welcome from the staff inside.

Colourful on the inside, the cafe provides a wide selection of breakfast, lunch and afternoon food choices, as well as seasonal specials such as chicken and beef casseroles.

The cafe prides itself on quality and a warm welcome

On top of that, the owners Hayley Bell and Kerry Cooper love to interact with customers in the store and on social media, regularly seen conversing with people commenting on the page.

Hayley Bell said that she and Kerry were thrilled to find out that their place was the most popular amongst readers and wanted to thank their customers for their support.

She said: "We're absolutely over the moon and really grateful for our customers as, without them, this place wouldn't be what it is.

Kerry Cooper and Hayley Bell with staff at Brunch at Blondies

"What I think makes this place is the staff as I feel they are very friendly, down-to-earth and provide the best service that they can, plus the food is good quality, home-cooked food and if we haven't got it, we can rustle it up.

"Being recognised by our customers is so important because the public needs somewhere to go, even if it's just for a cup of tea and a chat with friends, and we are happy to be a part of the community and be here to serve them."

Pub - The Vine Inn

The Vine Inn is a traditional pub set in a Grade II listed building on Lichfield Road in Wednesfield, and it has been described as a rare, intact example of a simple inter-war, urban working-class pub.