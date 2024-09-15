Drivers facing diversions for pothole repairs in many Wolverhampton streets

The essential roadworks are part of a rolling scheme costing almost £10 million to improve roads across Wolverhampton.

Work this week to tackle potholes and other defects will see Penn Road,in Penn, shut to inbound traffic from Hollybush Lane to Pinfold Lane on Sunday between 8am and midday and on Thursday between 9.30am and 2pm for surface dressing.

Traffic on both days will be diverted via Warstones Road and Coalway Road.

Resurfacing work will also take place in Peacock Avenue, in Ashmore Park, Wednesfield, from Monday to Wednesday with a full road closure between 9.30am and 3pm. Traffic will be diverted via Lichfield Road, Linthouse Lane and Griffiths Drive.

Road resurfacing will also take place in Hilston Avenue, Penn, on Thursday and Friday with the road closed from Warstones Road to the junction with Fairview Road between 9.30am and 3pm. Traffic will be diverted via Warstones Road, Springhill Lane and Springhill Avenue.

Wolverhampton's transport chief Councillor Qaiser Azeem, said: “The council takes the repair of potholes extremely seriously as we are aware of the issues they can cause, not only in Wolverhampton but across the country.

“Through a vigilant inspection regime, we identify roads which can benefit from surface dressing work. This helps prolong the life cycle of our highways network, making the most of available funding to improve the condition and safety of our roads for everyone.

“The council has invested heavily in improving our roads because we know how important it is in supporting the local economy and making sure people stay connected, whether driving, cycling, walking or using public transport.”

The council said dressing was necessary to extend the time between resurfacing. In addition to repairing defects, it can help prevent environmental damage such as rain and frost, plus further wear and tear.

It added that such work is completed quickly by the crews resulting in shorter road closures and improving safety by reducing stopping times for drivers.

Motorists are being advised of loose chippings on the roads after the first phase of surface dressing work on September 15.

Road sweepers will be in operation to ensure surplus chippings are removed, however, motorists are reminded to take extra care and obey temporary speed restrictions.

Once the final phase of work is carried out on Thursday, any loose chippings will be fully sealed in as part of the surface dressing process.

The roadworks are part of the city council’s Highway Capital Programme which has a total budget of £9.7million. Included in this is additional funding which has been set aside to tackle potholes.