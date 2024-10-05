Judge makes 'unfit to plead' ruling in case of Wolverhampton man accused of attempted murder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mark Freeman, a schizophrenic, is accused of stabbing Andrew Byard at an address in Trimpley Gardens in Penn on January 4.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday Judge Michael Chambers KC made a ruling that Freeman was "still suffering a disability" and was "unable to cogently instruct lawyers or follow proceedings" under the Criminal Proceedings (Insanity) Act 1964.