Judge makes 'unfit to plead' ruling in case of Wolverhampton man accused of attempted murder
A 54-year-old man has been found unfit to plead over allegations he attempted to murder another man in Wolverhampton.
Published
Mark Freeman, a schizophrenic, is accused of stabbing Andrew Byard at an address in Trimpley Gardens in Penn on January 4.
At Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday Judge Michael Chambers KC made a ruling that Freeman was "still suffering a disability" and was "unable to cogently instruct lawyers or follow proceedings" under the Criminal Proceedings (Insanity) Act 1964.