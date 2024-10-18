"It's not like a superstar has passed away, it's like a family member": Owner of Penn curry house pays tribute to Liam Payne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jay Uddin has run Penn Tandoori on Penn Road for more than 20 years and said the Payne family became 'like his own'.

He paid tribute to the 'respectful and down-to-earth' singer, who was found dead after falling from the balcony of a third-floor hotel room in Buenos Aires, aged 31.

A smiling Liam with the owner of Penn Tandoori, Jay Uddin.

The former One Direction star grew up on Wychell Drive in Bushbury and frequently visited the curry house with his family – even going for a Christmas Day lunch there one year.

Mr Uddin shared his fond memories of the family and especially of Liam, who he had known 'since he was a little boy'.

The 40-year-old said: "Even before Liam became famous his family came to Penn Tandoori for over 30 years.

"When he was going through The X Factor auditions they still came into the restaurant. Even when he became part of One Direction, Liam and his family came for Christmas Day lunch here, it was just a normal family do, spending time together on Christmas. They are a lovely family who we have known for over 30 years.

"Liam was always respectful, he was a gentleman and had a great sense of humour. You could have a down-to-earth conversation with him talking about football, music, and life in general. He was very respectful."

Penn Tandoori on Penn Road

Jay said he is 'heartbroken' by the news.

"Even when he was a young boy we saw him grow up," he said. "It's not like a superstar passed away, it's like a family member."

He passed on his support to Liam's family.

"We are always here," said Jay, "if there is anything we can do to help them, they know where we are and we are here for them."

In 2012, Liam's father Geoff said even as his son rose to fame, he would still love coming home and 'coming back to normality'.

Mr Payne spoke to the Express & Star about when his son came home for 48 hours between work and they enjoyed their favourite food spots – They went for a leisurely Sunday lunch at the since demolished Cross Guns Inn pub in Codsall Wood on one day, and Penn Tandoori the next.

The curry house still has photos hung on the walls from when the pop star posed with staff.

Geoff told the Express & Star back in 2012: “Liam popped home for about 48 hours. He came up on the Saturday and went back on the Monday.

“We went for a carvery at the Cross Guns. A waiter commented on how much Liam looked like Liam Payne from One Direction.

“When he told him he was Liam, the guy brought about six members of female staff over. They all wanted to meet my son. It was great.”

He added: “Liam likes to get back home. He likes to get back to normality.”