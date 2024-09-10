Bag a baby bargain this weekend at NCT Wolverhampton nearly new sale!

NCT Nearly New Sales offer excellent quality used baby and children’s items. Baby products on the high street can be pricey but shoppers at the NCT sale can save up to 75 per cent on the price of most goods.

Families with baby and toddler items they no longer need can ensure they go to a good home through the sale. They’ll make some cash too as sellers keep up to 70 per cent of the proceeds.

Charnelle Merritt, Nearly New Sale Co-ordinator, NCT Wolverhampton Branch, says: “Our volunteers ensure that the quality of the goods at our sales is excellent and shoppers can bag some real baby bargains. Whether you’re buying, selling or both you can be sure you’re helping to support other parents in Wolverhampton by funding NCT’s vital work.”

Saturday's sale is at Springdale Methodist Church, Penn, WV4 4LF, from 11am-12.30pm. More details online at nct.org.uk/wolverhampton.

Nearly New Sales are open to everyone, not just NCT members, and there are around 400 held annually in the UK. The income generated from these sales helps the charity support parents, fund helplines, provide breastfeeding counsellors, train antenatal teachers and offer many more services. For more information, go to nct.org.uk/nns

By Jo Everby - Contributor