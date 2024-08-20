Upper Penn house with development potential in auction from £150k

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Highland at 24 Vicarage Road, in Upper Penn, will have a guide price of more than £150,000 in the online auction on Thursday, September 12.

James Rossiter, senior auction valuer at Bond Wolfe, explained that the semi-detached three-bedroomed house sits on a sizeable plot of land.

“This is a vacant freehold semi-detached property standing on a large plot which may have development potential for extension or development, subject to securing the necessary planning consents.

“It is set back from the road behind a large fore garden, with a driveway and garage, and sits in an extremely popular area of Wolverhampton close to open countryside.

“While the property benefits from central heating, it is in need of modernisation and refurbishment throughout, hence the low guide price.”

An aerial view of Highlands

Highlands will be among many properties appearing in the auction which is due to start at 9am.

The auction will be livestreamed via Bond Wolfe’s website with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet.