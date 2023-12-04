Following a call for support from Penn residents to repair an allotment boundary, councillors Paul Singh and Steph Haynes have joined community efforts to carry out urgent repairs.

Councillors Singh and Dalton joined residents and gardeners of Penn to help repair the boundaries of the Boundary Way Allotments and Community Garden, which was damaged after a vehicle accidentally backed into the main gate.

The incident affected access at the allotment site, particularly for elderly residents, who found it difficult to enter the grounds through alternative routes.

Councillor Paul Singh said: "Our community gardens and allotments are invaluable assets. Boundary Way Allotments is more than just a plot of land; it's a hub of community activity and engagement.

"The allotments not only provide a space for growing fresh produce but also serve as a sanctuary for education, health, wellbeing and unity."

The allotments are mainly utilised by various gardening enthusiasts but are also used as a central hub for many community and volunteer groups, including Beacon for the Blind, Penn Hospital, Walking for Health and various local schools.

Councillor Chris Haynes said: "The Boundary Way Allotments & Community Garden is a cornerstone of our community's health and wellbeing.

"The unfortunate incident with the gate has brought to light the essential role this space plays in the lives of many. We want to reaffirm our commitment to maintaining and enhancing our community spaces for everyone to enjoy."