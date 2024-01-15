Car seized after driver found to have no insurance or valid licence

Officers from Low Hill, Bushbury and Fallings Park Police pulled over a silver BMW on Sunday evening in the Bushbury area after a check showed the car had no insurance and the driver had no licence.

The car was seized by West Midlands Police. Photo: Low Hill, Bushbury and Fallings Park Police

The car was seized by police and the driver ticketed for offences of driving with no insurance and no valid driving licence.

A spokesman for Low Hill, Bushbury and Fallings Park Police said: "PC 27004 and PC 25075 stopped a vehicle this evening for no insurance and driving without a licence.

"Vehicle has been seized and driver has been ticketed for driving with no insurance and no valid driving licence."