Car seized after driver found to have no insurance or valid licence
A driver was left without their car and with tickets from police after being found to be missing required documents.
Officers from Low Hill, Bushbury and Fallings Park Police pulled over a silver BMW on Sunday evening in the Bushbury area after a check showed the car had no insurance and the driver had no licence.
The car was seized by police and the driver ticketed for offences of driving with no insurance and no valid driving licence.
A spokesman for Low Hill, Bushbury and Fallings Park Police said: "PC 27004 and PC 25075 stopped a vehicle this evening for no insurance and driving without a licence.
"Vehicle has been seized and driver has been ticketed for driving with no insurance and no valid driving licence."