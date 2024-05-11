Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after two women die in Wolverhampton house blaze

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The victims, believed to be aged in their 20s, were found after emergency services were called to the terraced house in Dunstall Hill, in the Dunstall Park area, shortly before 2am after reports of a severe fire and smoke spewing out.

West Midlands Police said they were tragically confirmed dead at the scene and the thoughts of the emergency services staff were with their loved ones at what is "this terrible time".

The force said three men and another woman were taken to hospital, with the woman currently in a critical condition.

A total of 20 firefighters from Wolverhampton, Fallings Park, Tipton and Bilston fire stations attended the scene with the first crew arriving at the scene off A449 Stafford Road within three minutes after being called out.

They arrived to find a severe fire in an end-terrace property from which four people had managed to escape.

West Midlands Fire Service said several firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property, but that sadly, the bodies of two people were found inside.

The service said the flames and smoke were put out shortly before 3am.

The service said: "Our investigators will be working with West Midlands Police to establish exactly how the fire started. The police have made arrests in connection with this incident."

Meanwhile West Midlands Police stated: "We've arrested two men on suspicion of murder after two women have died following a house fire in Wolverhampton this morning.

"We were called to Dunstall Hill, alongside other emergency services, just before 2am.

"Two women, understood to be in their early 20s, were tragically confirmed dead at the scene and our thoughts are with their loved ones at this terrible time.

"Following initial enquiries we've arrested two men, aged 19 and 22. The men, who are understood to be known to the women, will now be questioned. We're working with fire service colleagues to establish the cause of the fire.

"We have officers in the area as our inquiries, including reviewing all available footage, continue."

Anyone with information or witnesses should contact the force via the website's Live Chat or by phoning 101 quoting reference 360 of 11/5/24.