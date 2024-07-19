Appeal to trace man after break-in at Wolverhampton property

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The attempted break-in happened in Northwood Road in the Bushbury area of the city, at around 8.15pm on June 28.

Nothing was taken during the incident, West Midlands Police said.

The force has now issued a picture of a man who officers want to speak to about it and appealed for anyone who knows where he is to come forward.

Do you recognise this man?

People who think they can help should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting 20/603720/24.