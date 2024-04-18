Express & Star
Cannabis gardener looking after £75k farm 'owed £13,000' - while other 'helped for a week'

Two cannabis gardeners have been jailed for a total of 16 months after plants with an estimated annual value of £75,000 were seized in Wolverhampton.

By Deborah Hardiman
The drugs were found growing in two upstairs bedrooms and the loft of a house in Carisbrooke Road, Bushbury, when police officers raided it on August 2 last year.

Alfred Mulaj, 22, who was recruited via TikTok, and Gjosardo Suli, 25, both Albanian nationals, were minding a total of 124 plants when the officers carried out the operation under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Prosecutor Ms Raj Punia said: "Officers found two occupants exiting the property. They attempted to run off. In fact Mulaj proceeded to climb over the fence and was detained swiftly after a short foot chase.

"He was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis. In the house there was a large quantity of cannabis plants, the electricity had been bypassed in the two upstairs bedrooms and the loft. The bedroom windows were insulated with coverings to prevent natural light.

