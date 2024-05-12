'We are devastated ' says grieving family of Wolverhampton fatal fire victims

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The victims, believed to be sisters and aged in their 20s, were found after emergency services were called to Dunstall Hill, in the Dunstall Park area, shortly before 2am on Saturday after reports of a severe fire and smoke billowing from a property.

Forensic dog at the scene in Dunstall Hill

As police and fire investigation squads, including a fire dog, were carrying out their duties in the aftermath of the tragedy, dozens of tearful relatives, friends and neighbours gathered in the street outside the cul-de-sac property which is flanked by houses belonging to members of the same extended family of Pakistani descent.

A relative of the women, who did not want to be named, said: "The immediate family is here. They are too devastated to talk about it. We don't know what happened. We live opposite them and we just saw the flames and the smoke coming out of the house.

Police outside the wrecked family home

"We don't know what happened. We don't know who phoned 999."

Neighbouring Dunstall Hill residents said they were stunned to learn of the tragedy on their doorsteps.

Ken Bailey, aged 75 a retired crane driver, said: "I am very shocked about this. I don't the names of the young ladies who have died, but they would speak to me in the street. One of them was working at Sainsbury's on the ring road.

"One day I was walking past the house one of them was standing outside the house where the fire was and she said 'hello' to me and we had a short chat. I think they were sisters. It's very sad. They are a nice family.

Forensic investigators at the property

Kerrie Williams, aged 45, who grew up in the street, spent several minutes talking to members of the grieving family, hugging and consoling those in tears: "Everybody is absolutely devastated and the feeling in the community is of utter shock. Most of the residents have lived up here for a very long time. The family are really nice.

"All the people at this end of the cul-de-sac are extended family. I've never experienced anything like this.

"It's a tragedy. I didn't know the two ladies to speak to, but I knew were they were."

Terry Rowley, aged 77, a retired administrator, said: "I was in bed when I was woken up by the flashing blue lights through the curtains. I got up and looked out the window and at first I thought it was a small incident.

Forensic investigators at the property

"I was surprised to see the road full of fire engines and police cars by 3am. When I saw the high number of police vehicles I thought 'this is serious'. I didn't realise anyone had died until later on in the morning.

"I had seen the family who lived in the house occasionally and I believe they have got family living abroad. This is the second major incident we've had in the street in recent months. It's surprising and unsettling because most people keep themselves to themselves.

"Apart from that it's very quiet round here. I've lived here since the houses were built in 1983 and most residents have bought theirs from Wolverhampton Homes."

Father-of-seven Deavon Harrison, aged 46, was killed in a shooting at a house in Dunstall Hill on December 30 last year. Kerry Francis, aged 42, of Foxglove Way, Wombourne; Jonathan Williams, aged 19, of no fixed abode and a youth, aged 16, all deny murdering him and are due to stand trial next month.