Appeal to find relatives of pensioner who has died, aged 77

Anthony Newton, has died aged 77, after spending time living in a care home for the last year.

Prior to that it is thought he lived in the Fordhouses and Low Hill areas of the city.

Anyone connected to Mr Newton or has information which may help trace his relatives so that his funeral can be arranged should contact Wolverhampton Council.

Telephone the council's court of protection team on 01902 555740 or email via elaine.thursfield@wolverhampton.gov.uk or diane.dore@wolverhampton.gov.uk as soon as possible.