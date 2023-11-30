Shooting match between 'proper hitters' in Bushbury led to youngsters being hit - Court

The gangs took part in a 'killing match' between two teams who were 'proper hitters' who had planned their operations and must have had insider knowledge of loading ammunition into guns, prosecuting solicitor Tim Kray said.

He was summing up at Birmingham Crown Court the prosecution's case in the events of May 1 at Shelley Road, Bushbury when an 11-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were hit by stray bullets.

The girl later had to have a bullet removed from her leg

Kian Durnin, aged 22, of Milton Road, Martinho De-Sousa, aged 24, of Deansfield Road and Tireq McIntosh, aged 23, from Valley Road - all in Wolverhampton - deny attempting to murder a person unknown.

They also plead not guilty to wounding both victims with intent, possessing two handguns with intent to endanger life and aggravated vehicle-taking.

The case is reaching a conclusion, with the jury having heard all the evidence and both sides summing up their arguments.

Mr Kray said: "It was lucky that the occupants of the Ford Focus were not hit in the head and that we are not talking about at least one murder.

"The passengers of both that car and the mini were firing proper ammunition of live rounds, it seemed like they were on a killing mission.

"These were proper hitters, it was not an amateur exhibition between two groups who were playing at it, the Focus was stolen and anyone getting into it knew what was going to happen.

"We have heard the evidence from the young female victim who referred to people hiding behind motorbikes and cars by the play park when she was there innocently playing with her friend.

"She said she ignored them until she heard loud bangs and then eventually realised she had been shot.

"The number plates were taken off the vehicle after the shooting as well – that had already been planned.

"This all goes to prove, we say, that it was a feud between two gangs – a killing match if you like – between teams on the same level who knew exactly what they were doing."

The case continues.