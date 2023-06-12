Nursing home's talent contest raises cash for animal charity

Wulfrun's Got Talent contestants

Wulfrun Rose raised over £150 from its Wulfrun's Got Talent show for Wings and Paws which ensures any neglected, stray, feral or unloved animal gets the best chance at finding a forever home and a better life.

Wulfrun’s Got Talent saw performances from the Wulfrun Rose Choir, a beautiful poetry reading, and a collaborative dance performance put on by residents, staff and children. There was also an emotional song performed by a relative as a tribute to her grandmother who had passed away a few days prior.

Jackie Scott, Registered Home Manager at Wulfrun Rose, said: “I think we can safely say that the recent talent show was a great success and I was surprised by just how much talent we had on offer.

"It was a collective celebration of our tight-knit care community and to be able to raise money for a worthy cause was just the icing on the cake. It was lovely to see the residents having fun, getting involved and being able to spend some fun quality time with each other and their relatives.”

The talent show is one of many activities that the home puts on for its residents. A busy schedule helps to stimulate residents’ cognitive functions, promote social interaction and reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation.

Jackie added: “At Wulfrun Rose, we always look to find new innovative ways to engage our residents as it’s a valuable way of enhancing their overall wellbeing. Beyond this, it really drives home the meaningful relationships we have with them as staff. Nobody took themselves too seriously on the day and we even had some members of the team dress up and sing as the ‘granny gang’ which was quite the talking point in the days that followed.”