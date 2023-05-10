Accused gunman appears in court after children injured in shooting by Wolverhampton play area

The park at the end of Shelley Road where two children were injured in the shooting.

Kian Durnin, 22, from Milton Road, Fallings Park, Wolverhampton, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm and aggravated vehicle-taking.

No pleas were given at the hearing and the case was transferred to Wolverhampton Crown Court.

It related to an alleged incident where a boy, aged 15, and a girl, aged 11, were each shot in the leg, in Shelley Road, Bushbury, on May 1 at about 3pm.

The case was adjourned until June 7 and Durnin was remanded in custody until then.

Two other men, aged 21 and 25, arrested last week were given bail on relation to the same matter. The alleged victims are expected to make a full recovery.