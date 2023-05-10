Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Accused gunman appears in court after children injured in shooting by Wolverhampton play area

By Deborah HardimanBushburyPublished: Last Updated:

A man has appeared before magistrates charged with attempting to murder two children who suffered gunshot wounds near a play area.

The park at the end of Shelley Road where two children were injured in the shooting.
The park at the end of Shelley Road where two children were injured in the shooting.

Kian Durnin, 22, from Milton Road, Fallings Park, Wolverhampton, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm and aggravated vehicle-taking.

No pleas were given at the hearing and the case was transferred to Wolverhampton Crown Court.

It related to an alleged incident where a boy, aged 15, and a girl, aged 11, were each shot in the leg, in Shelley Road, Bushbury, on May 1 at about 3pm.

The case was adjourned until June 7 and Durnin was remanded in custody until then.

Two other men, aged 21 and 25, arrested last week were given bail on relation to the same matter. The alleged victims are expected to make a full recovery.

Witnesses should contact phone West Midlands Police via 101 quoting investigation 20/393687/23 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Bushbury
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Birmingham
Crime
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News